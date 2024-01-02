Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 87 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.30. The stock had a trading volume of 969,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.53.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

