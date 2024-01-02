Morgan Stanley Raises Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target to $4.80

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.35% from the company’s previous close.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Lufax has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 178,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lufax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.