Morgan Stanley Raises Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target to $4.80

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.35% from the company’s previous close.
Lufax Stock Performance
Shares of LU opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Lufax has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
