Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 2,949,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,818,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

