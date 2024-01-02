Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 833,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,307. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

