Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 500 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,850 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LUV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 741,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

