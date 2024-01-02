Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 550 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 7,024,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,280,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.