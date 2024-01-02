MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €195.70 ($215.05) and last traded at €195.25 ($214.56). Approximately 67,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €194.05 ($213.24).

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €196.50.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

