MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$69.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$56.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.91 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.90 million. Analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.1859259 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

