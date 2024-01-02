MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 6.6%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 273,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,484,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MultiPlan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 22.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

