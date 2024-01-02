musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 882778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
View Our Latest Report on musicMagpie
musicMagpie Trading Down 4.5 %
About musicMagpie
musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than musicMagpie
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.