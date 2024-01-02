Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $85.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Natera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NTRA opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.28. Natera has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,890,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $104,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,890,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,253,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

