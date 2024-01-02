Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 115,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 107,618 shares.The stock last traded at $14.86 and had previously closed at $14.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVGS

Navigator Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Navigator by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navigator by 19.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 683,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 110,888 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Navigator by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navigator by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.