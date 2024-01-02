Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.05

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $20.27. Nayax shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 694 shares trading hands.
Nayax Stock Up 6.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $665.15 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.