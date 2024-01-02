Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.05

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $20.27. Nayax shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 694 shares trading hands.

Nayax Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.15 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

