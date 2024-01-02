Neil Janin Sells 7,000 Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($12.76), for a total value of £70,140 ($89,316.18).
Georgia Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:CGEO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,022 ($13.01). The stock had a trading volume of 35,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,020. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The stock has a market cap of £441.50 million, a P/E ratio of 200.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 986.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 947.73. Georgia Capital PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 691.74 ($8.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.40).
About Georgia Capital
