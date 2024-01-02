Neil Janin Sells 7,000 Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($12.76), for a total value of £70,140 ($89,316.18).

Georgia Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:CGEO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,022 ($13.01). The stock had a trading volume of 35,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,020. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The stock has a market cap of £441.50 million, a P/E ratio of 200.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 986.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 947.73. Georgia Capital PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 691.74 ($8.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.40).

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

