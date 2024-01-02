NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $19.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.22. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

