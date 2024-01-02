Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBXG traded down 0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 332,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,429. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 7.70 and a 12 month high of 11.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
