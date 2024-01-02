Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NBXG traded down 0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 332,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,429. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 7.70 and a 12 month high of 11.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

