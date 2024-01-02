Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 143,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,630. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
