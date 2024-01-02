Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 143,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,630. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

