Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 44833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94. The stock has a market cap of C$189 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0431894 EPS for the current year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

