New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 104880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

