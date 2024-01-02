New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 61.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

