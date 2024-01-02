New South Capital Management Inc. Buys 101,027 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,027 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 1.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $34,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,626,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. 112,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

