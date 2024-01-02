New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of TreeHouse Foods worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 28.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 293,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,696. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THS. Stephens began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

