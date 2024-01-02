New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. EnerSys accounts for 3.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.67% of EnerSys worth $64,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EnerSys has a one year low of $71.77 and a one year high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

