New South Capital Management Inc. Has $27.57 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld comprises 1.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 2.47% of OneSpaWorld worth $27,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after acquiring an additional 393,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,423,000 after acquiring an additional 555,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 625.6% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 350,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,911. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

