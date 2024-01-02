New South Capital Management Inc. Has $39.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the period. Kemper comprises about 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Kemper worth $39,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kemper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kemper by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

KMPR traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 192,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,611. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.95%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

