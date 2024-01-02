New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,720 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 901,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,521. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

