New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 191,849 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,849 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 831.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 563,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,089,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

RUSHA traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 552,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.