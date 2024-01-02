New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 727,864 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,790,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727,864 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group makes up 2.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $49,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE DBRG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,306. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.