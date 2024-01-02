New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of UniFirst worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.7 %

UniFirst stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,500. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

