New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 148.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,450. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $142.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

