New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,487,156 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487,156 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 6,515,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,489,046. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

