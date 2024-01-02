New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,442 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Thermon Group worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,954,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Thermon Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

THR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.