New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,805 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $75,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.84. 2,021,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

