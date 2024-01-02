Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Down 6.9%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,046,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,364,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

