NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. 4,454,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,922,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

