Nick Sanderson Acquires 35 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($188.53).

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 0.2 %

GPE opened at GBX 420.80 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -320.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 409.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 412.80. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 363.20 ($4.62) and a one year high of GBX 605.50 ($7.71).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is -992.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPE. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPE

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.