Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.87

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 4269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Nihon Kohden Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of -0.05.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $379.33 million for the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

