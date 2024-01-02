NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NKE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. 4,750,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

