NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 5.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 18,818,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 75,932,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

