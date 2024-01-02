Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Down 0.6%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $351.14 million for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.44%.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

