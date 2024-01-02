Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. 83 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

