Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 592.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,729,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 59.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 35.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.98. 202,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,148. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.