Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 121,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 159,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

