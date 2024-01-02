Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$764,550.00, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23.

About Nortec Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.