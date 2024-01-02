NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,018,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 6,082,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWHUF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 7.54%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

