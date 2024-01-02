Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

