Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. 1,595,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.