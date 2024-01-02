Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 58009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULG. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,461,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
