Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 58009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULG. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,461,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.