Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.14

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 169932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.