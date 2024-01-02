Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.18

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 102366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.